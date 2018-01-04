Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Snaps 16-game cold streak in Winter Classic
Reinhart scored his first goal since Nov. 24 in an overtime loss to the Rangers at the 2018 Winter Classic.
It's Reinhart's sixth goal of the season, and after scoring 23 goals in his rookie season and 17 goals last season, he's on pace for career lows across the board. He averages just under 16 minutes per game, and half of his 12 points this season have come on the power play. The entire team is struggling to score, so Reinhart's not alone, but he hasn't shown any real signs that he can be a dependable top-line forward despite being drafted second overall in 2014.
