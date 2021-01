Reinhart (lower body) was present at Monday's morning skate, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Head coach Ralph Krueger said Sunday that Reinhart's injury is "manageable," and his presence at morning skate bodes well for his chances to play in Monday's matchup against the Flyers. The 25-year-old posted an assist and four shots on net over the first two games while averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time.