Reinhart scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 23-year-old continues to build on his breakout campaign. Reinhart has five goals and eight points over his last six games, pushing his totals on the season to 18 goals and a career-high 57 points through 62 contests. With a spot on the Sabres' top power-play unit secure, he should stay plenty productive down the stretch.