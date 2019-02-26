Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Stays hot in loss to Leafs
Reinhart scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The 23-year-old continues to build on his breakout campaign. Reinhart has five goals and eight points over his last six games, pushing his totals on the season to 18 goals and a career-high 57 points through 62 contests. With a spot on the Sabres' top power-play unit secure, he should stay plenty productive down the stretch.
