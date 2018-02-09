Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Stays hot in win over Isles
Reinhart collected a goal and two assists during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The 22-year-old winger has now collected four goals and nine assists through his past 10 games and is clearly clicking alongside Jack Eichel. In fact, Reinhart and Eichel have now connected for a high-end 5.04 goals per 60 minutes this season. As long as Reinhart is lining up with No. 15, he has the potential to be a serviceable fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
