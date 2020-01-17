Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Stays hot with helper
Reinhart provided an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Reinhart set up Jimmy Vesey at 7:01 of the first period. In his last nine games, Reinhart has four goals and six assists. The 24-year-old reached the 40-point mark for the fifth consecutive season with the helper Thursday. He's added 97 shots on goal, 20 PIM and 10 power-play points through 48 contests.
