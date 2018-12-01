Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

That's now five points (three goals and two assists) in the last three games for Reinhart, and he wraps up November on a point-a-game pace with five goals and 15 points. The Sabres' top line of Reinhart, Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner has remained locked in even after the team's winning streak ended, and as a result, the 25-year-old Reinhart appears set to shatter last season's career high of 50 points.