Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Strikes with man advantage
Reinhart scored a power-play goal on a team-leading five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Reinhart took advantage of a bad Ron Hainsey turnover at the Ottawa net, jumping on a loose puck on top of the crease and slamming home his 18th goal of the year. Reinhart, who boasts a career-high shooting percentage (17.2), is closing in on the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his first five full seasons. He's got 42 points in 50 games this year.
