Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Struggling in both ends
Reinhart is pointless and has a minus-4 rating over the last four games.
Reinhart is logging time on the top line with Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner, but the unit has been cold despite the excess of talent. The 23-year-old has already marked a career high with 58 points through 68 games. He'll need to reignite his offense quickly if the Sabres want to climb back into the playoff race.
