Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Stuck in rut
Reinhart is in the midst of a six-game point drought.
This six-game span is the longest drought of the season for Reinhart. He had been having a fairly successful campaign with 50 points in 67 outings. He'll need to snap the drought soon though if he hopes to take a run at cracking the career-high 65 points he posted last year.
