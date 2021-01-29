Reinhart is day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Reinhart has racked up three goals on 19 shots and three assists in eight games this season, including a trio of points with the man advantage. If the 25-year-old winger is unable to suit up against New Jersey on Saturday, he could see his place on the top line filled by Tage Thompson while Jeff Skinner or Dylan Cozens could be elevated to the No. 1 power-play unit. With a back-to-back, it seems likely that if Reinhart can't play Saturday he will also be unavailable for Sunday's clash with the Devils.