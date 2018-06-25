Reinhart was tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday.

The Sabres indicated earlier this year that they plan on re-signing Reinhart following the expiration of his current three-year entry-level deal, so it comes as no surprise he was tendered Monday. The two sides can continue to negotiate an extension moving forward, though it's unclear when a deal will get done. Reinhart played in 82 games this past season, setting a career-high 25 goals, in addition to 25 assists as well.