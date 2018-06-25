Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Tendered qualifying offer
Reinhart was tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday.
The Sabres indicated earlier this year that they plan on re-signing Reinhart following the expiration of his current three-year entry-level deal, so it comes as no surprise he was tendered Monday. The two sides can continue to negotiate an extension moving forward, though it's unclear when a deal will get done. Reinhart played in 82 games this past season, setting a career-high 25 goals, in addition to 25 assists as well.
More News
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Looking for new contract•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Manages to hit 50-point plateau•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Secures hat trick in road win•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Scores 20th in Saturday's loss•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: On offensive tear for last two months•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Has 25 points in last 24 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...