Reinhart produced a power-play goal, a power-play assist, an even-strength assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Two of Reinhart's points came in the opening frame, as he assisted on Evander Kane's goal 3:45 in before making it 2-0 with his second power-play goal of the season while ending a 10-game goal drought. Reinhart also added a helper on Benoit Pouliot's power-play tally with seven seconds left in the second period. The 22-year-old forward has now lit the lamp with the extra man 19 times in the past three campaigns, but has just 24 goals at even strength and a minus-26 rating over that span. Even after the boost from this performance, his season rating is already a dismal minus-7.