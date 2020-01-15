Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Three points in win
Reinhart scored on the power play, picked up a power-play assist as well as an even-strength helper to finish Tuesday's 4-2 win over Vegas with three points.
The 24-year-old has points in five of his last six games and six of his last eight. Two points with the man advantage give Reinhart 10 this season, including three power-play goals in his last five contests. One point shy of 40, and boasting a 16.5 shooting percentage through 47 games, Reinhart has been fantasy fruit despite Buffalo's ongoing struggles. A road game Thursday in Dallas awaits, and Reinhart scored a goal in the two teams' only other meeting this season.
