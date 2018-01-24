Reinhart contributed a goal and an assist on the power play and another helper at even strength in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Reinhart continues to make waves with the extra man, as 10 of his 19 points have come on the power play. Even so, he's on pace for just 33 points after finishing with 42 and 47, respectively, in the past two seasons.

