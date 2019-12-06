Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Reinhart got a piece of Rasmus Ristolainen's shot through traffic in the first period, with the deflection fooling Flames goalie David Rittich. Reinhart is up to 10 goals and 21 points through 29 contests this season. The 24-year-old is seeking his second straight 60-point campaign, with his current pace coming very close to that mark.