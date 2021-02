Reinhart (upper body) will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip, starting Tuesday against the Islanders, Brayton J. Wilson of WGR 550 reports.

Head coach Ralph Krueger said that he's hopeful Reinhart will be ready to play Tuesday. The 25-year-old likely will be re-evaluated following Tuesday's morning skate before the Sabres make a decision. If he's given the green light, Reinhart will be re-inserted into the top six as well as the power play.