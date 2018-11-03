Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Two assists in rout of Sens
Reinhart picked up two assists, including one on the power play, while adding three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-2 pummeling of the Senators.
While the Sabres' top line of Jack Eichel, Jason Pominville and Jeff Skinner led the charge, accounting for nine points between them, there was still plenty of offense to go around for the rest of the roster, and Reinhart was one of five other Buffalo skaters to put together multi-point efforts. The 22-year-old now has a goal and eight points through 14 games, and as long as he continues to feature on the top power-play unit -- five of his seven helpers have come with the man advantage -- Reinhart's fantasy value will remain secure.
