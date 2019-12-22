Play

Reinhart picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

He notched the primary helpers on Marco Scandella's goal late in the second period and then Victor Olofsson's empty-netter, the latter of which proved to be crucial when the Kings managed to score a little under a minute later. Reinhart has three goals and 10 points through 10 games in December, boosting him to 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) through 37 contests on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories