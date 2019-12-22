Reinhart picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

He notched the primary helpers on Marco Scandella's goal late in the second period and then Victor Olofsson's empty-netter, the latter of which proved to be crucial when the Kings managed to score a little under a minute later. Reinhart has three goals and 10 points through 10 games in December, boosting him to 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) through 37 contests on the year.