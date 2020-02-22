Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Two-point effort against Pens
Reinhart scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
All his production came in the first period, during which the Sabres grabbed a 3-0 lead that the Pens couldn't erase. Reinhart now has 22 goals and 50 points through 61 games, his third straight campaign with 50-plus points.
