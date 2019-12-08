Play

Reinhart scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The Jack Eichel-Victor Olofsson-Reinhart line was flying high, combining for two goals and six points on the afternoon. Reinhart hasn't been as productive as his linemates, but he still has three goals and six points over his last eight games.

