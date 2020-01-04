Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Two-point effort Saturday
Reinhart scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
He ripped an absolute laser over Sergei Bobrovsky's shoulder on a one-timer from the faceoff circle early in the second period to give the Sabres a 3-0 lead, and they were able to hold on when the Panthers rallied in the third. Reinhart now has 14 goals and 34 points through 43 games on the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.