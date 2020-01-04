Play

Reinhart scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

He ripped an absolute laser over Sergei Bobrovsky's shoulder on a one-timer from the faceoff circle early in the second period to give the Sabres a 3-0 lead, and they were able to hold on when the Panthers rallied in the third. Reinhart now has 14 goals and 34 points through 43 games on the season.

