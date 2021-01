Reinhart registered a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Reinhart generated all of Buffalo's offense in this one, finding a streaking Jack Eichel for a tip in front in the final minute of the first period and converting the third-period equalizer from almost the same spot on a tic-tac-toe passing play. The 25-year-old forward has three goals and three assists through eight games, with two of the three goals coming on the power play.