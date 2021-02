Head coach Ralph Krueger is hopeful Reinhart (upper body) will play in Monday's game versus the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Krueger didn't elaborate on what Reinhart is dealing with. However, the 25-year-old winger missed time with an upper-body injury before the team paused for COVID-19 containment, so he's likely still dealing with that issue. He should be considered a game-time decision. Reinhart recorded six points and 19 shots on net through the first eight games.