Ratzlaff was named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for October on Tuesday.

Ratzlaff posted a 3-0-0 record, 1.29 GAA and .966 save percentage over three October appearances with ECHL Jacksonville. The Sabres prospect should have a better path to consistent playing time in the ECHL this year, as AHL Rochester's crease is occupied by Alexandar Georgiev and Devon Levi. Ratzlaff is likely a few years away from competing for NHL minutes in Buffalo, though the team's crowded goalie pipeline, which also includes Levi and Topias Leinonen, could lead to a trade for one of those goalie prospects to free up minutes for the others.