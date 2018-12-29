Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Ascends to big club
The Sabres recalled Wedgewood from AHL Rochester on Saturday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Linus Ullmark missed practice with an illness, so Wedgewood was recalled to likely serve as Carter Hutton's backup for Saturday's home game versus the Bruins. Wedgewood last played in the NHL last season, when he logged 20 games and a .893 save percentage for the Coyotes.
