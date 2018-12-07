Wedgewood was recalled from the minors Friday.

Wedgewood's promotion will no doubt raise concerns about the health of Carter Hutton -- who missed practice Thursday with what the team deemed a maintenance day. It could just be a precautionary move, but fantasy owners will likely have to wait until after practice Friday for an update. In the meantime, if Hutton is unavailable versus the Flyers on Saturday, Wedgewood would likely serve as the backup to Linus Ullmark.