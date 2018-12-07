Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Brought up from AHL Rochester
Wedgewood was recalled from the minors Friday.
Wedgewood's promotion will no doubt raise concerns about the health of Carter Hutton -- who missed practice Thursday with what the team deemed a maintenance day. It could just be a precautionary move, but fantasy owners will likely have to wait until after practice Friday for an update. In the meantime, if Hutton is unavailable versus the Flyers on Saturday, Wedgewood would likely serve as the backup to Linus Ullmark.
More News
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Deemed expendable•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Yields two goals in one period•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Earns short-term deal with Buffalo•
-
Kings' Scott Wedgewood: Hits waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...