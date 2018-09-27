Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Deemed expendable
Wedgewood was waived by Buffalo on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
NHL teams are busy paring down their rosters with the regular-season looming. Wedgewood posted an egregious 4.68 GAA and .842 save percentage through a pair of preseason contests, but he could stay put in the Buffalo system by latching on with AHL Rochester if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
