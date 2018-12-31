Wedgewood was reassigned to the minors Sunday.

Wedgewood was serving as an emergency backup, but now that Linus Ullmark is healthy and available, Wedgewood is no longer was needed in Buffalo. With the Americans, the 26-year-old is 11-6-0 with a 2.78 GAA and will likely spend the remainder of the year in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories