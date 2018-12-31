Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Demoted to AHL Rochester
Wedgewood was reassigned to the minors Sunday.
Wedgewood was serving as an emergency backup, but now that Linus Ullmark is healthy and available, Wedgewood is no longer was needed in Buffalo. With the Americans, the 26-year-old is 11-6-0 with a 2.78 GAA and will likely spend the remainder of the year in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...