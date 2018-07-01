Wedgewood signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Sunday.

Buffalo went the free-agency route to acquire Wedgewood as a complementary goalie option to Carter Hutton, who almost assuredly will be the No. 1 starter in The Nickel City. There hasn't been a high degree of continuity for the former in the early stages of his career since he's moving to his third club since debuting with the Devils in 2015-16. Wedgewood has a 7-10-5 record, 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage over 24 games -- including a 20-game run with the Coyotes.