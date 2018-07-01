Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Earns short-term deal with Buffalo
Wedgewood signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Sunday.
Buffalo went the free-agency route to acquire Wedgewood as a complementary goalie option to Carter Hutton, who almost assuredly will be the No. 1 starter in The Nickel City. There hasn't been a high degree of continuity for the former in the early stages of his career since he's moving to his third club since debuting with the Devils in 2015-16. Wedgewood has a 7-10-5 record, 3.05 GAA and .903 save percentage over 24 games -- including a 20-game run with the Coyotes.
More News
-
Kings' Scott Wedgewood: Hits waivers•
-
Kings' Scott Wedgewood: Traded to LA•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Healthy, returning to regular backup role•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Expected to be alright•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Being checked for concussion•
-
Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Starting Tuesday in San Jose•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...