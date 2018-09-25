Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Expected to start Tuesday
Wedgewood is expected to play the full 60 minutes against the Blue Jackets tonight, Chris Ryndak of Sabres.com reports.
Wedgewood will be making his second preseason appearance, after playing the final 20 minutes against the Penguins last Tuesday. He allowed two goals on 12 shots en route to a 3-2 Sabres victory. While he's almost certainly not going to steal a spot from Carter Hutton or Linus Ullmark, he will still look to make a strong impression with his first full game as a Sabre.
