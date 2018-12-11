The Sabres sent Wedgewood back to AHL Rochester on Tuesday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Wedgewood joined the Sabres as an insurance policy last Friday with Carter Hutton (upper body) unavailable for Saturday's contest against the Flyers. With Hutton presumably healthy enough to at least serve as the backup, Wedgewood will retake his place among the minor league ranks, where he owns a .907 save percentage and a 2.91 GAA over 14 appearances this season.