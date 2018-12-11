Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Moved back to AHL
The Sabres sent Wedgewood back to AHL Rochester on Tuesday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Wedgewood joined the Sabres as an insurance policy last Friday with Carter Hutton (upper body) unavailable for Saturday's contest against the Flyers. With Hutton presumably healthy enough to at least serve as the backup, Wedgewood will retake his place among the minor league ranks, where he owns a .907 save percentage and a 2.91 GAA over 14 appearances this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Brought up from AHL Rochester•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Deemed expendable•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Yields two goals in one period•
-
Sabres' Scott Wedgewood: Earns short-term deal with Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...