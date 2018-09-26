Wedgewood allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 preseason defeat against the Sabres on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old hasn't looked very good this preseason, having allowed six goals on 36 shots. That's even worse than the .893 save percentage he posted in 20 appearances last season. He may receive a couple more chances to prove himself this preseason, but Wedgewood appears to be on his way to starting the season with AHL Rochester.