Wilson (ankle) cleared waivers and will head to Rochester of the AHL.

Wilson has been out of the lineup all season due to an ankle injury, and was placed on waivers upon becoming healthy. He had 14 points in 69 games last season, playing with Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Buffalo. The Sabres depth has improved this year, forcing Wilson to wait in the minors until a spot opens up on the big club.

