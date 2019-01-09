Sabres' Scott Wilson: Clears waivers
Wilson (ankle) cleared waivers and will head to Rochester of the AHL.
Wilson has been out of the lineup all season due to an ankle injury, and was placed on waivers upon becoming healthy. He had 14 points in 69 games last season, playing with Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Buffalo. The Sabres depth has improved this year, forcing Wilson to wait in the minors until a spot opens up on the big club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...