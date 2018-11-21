Sabres' Scott Wilson: Expected to skate soon
Wilson (ankle) is expected to begin skating soon, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Wilson -- who underwent surgery on his ankle in October -- would seem to be on track for an early December return to the lineup. The winger appeared in 49 games for the Sabres last year in which he tallied 14 points, but also registered a disappointing minus-17 rating. Once healthy, the 26-year-old figures to take on a bottom-six role for the Sabres, though he won't have an easy time holding onto his spot in the lineup given the team's forward depth.
