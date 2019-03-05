Sabres' Scott Wilson: First point of season
Wilson dished a helper in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers
It's his first point in six games since being summoned from AHL Rochester. Wilson is typically used more for his physicality, but he's had only 12 hits since the recall while averaging 10:40 per game. Wilson isn't likely to generate enough in any category to warrant attention by fantasy owners.
