Wilson has been unable to secure a permanent spot in the lineup, as he has served as a healthy scratch in five of the Sabres' previous 11 contests.

Since joining the Sabres in a trade from Detroit, Wilson has tallied one goal, one assist and 10 shots. The 25-year-old's minimal production is no doubt due to the fact that when he is in the lineup, he is averaging a mere 11:00 of ice time. Until he can earn some additional minutes, the winger will continue to provide low-end fantasy value.