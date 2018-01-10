Sabres' Scott Wilson: Lacks consistent role
Wilson has been unable to secure a permanent spot in the lineup, as he has served as a healthy scratch in five of the Sabres' previous 11 contests.
Since joining the Sabres in a trade from Detroit, Wilson has tallied one goal, one assist and 10 shots. The 25-year-old's minimal production is no doubt due to the fact that when he is in the lineup, he is averaging a mere 11:00 of ice time. Until he can earn some additional minutes, the winger will continue to provide low-end fantasy value.
