Sabres' Scott Wilson: Leaves practice with injury
Wilson left practice due to injury (right leg) Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat reports.
Wilson got tangled up with teammate Rasmus Ristolainen, and had to leave practice early as a result. There is no update on the severity of the injury. The Sabres just got Conor Sheary back today, but lost another winger in Wilson for the time being.
