Wilson earned a helper in Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa.

Wilson's assist ended a nine-game pointless streak that dated back to March 15. An injury to Zemgus Girgensons (face) has opened the door for the 25-year-old Wilson to suit up in a top-six role. The winger's hold on a second-line spot should probably be considered tenuous at best, so don't be surprised to see Kyle Okposo or Alexander Nylander challenge for additional minutes.