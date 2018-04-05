Sabres' Scott Wilson: Notches assist versus Ottawa
Wilson earned a helper in Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa.
Wilson's assist ended a nine-game pointless streak that dated back to March 15. An injury to Zemgus Girgensons (face) has opened the door for the 25-year-old Wilson to suit up in a top-six role. The winger's hold on a second-line spot should probably be considered tenuous at best, so don't be surprised to see Kyle Okposo or Alexander Nylander challenge for additional minutes.
