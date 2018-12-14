Wilson (ankle) is nearing a return to practice, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Wilson appears close to making his season debut, as he's yet to play a game in 2018-19 after undergoing ankle surgery in October. A return to practice will be a big step in the 26-year-old's recovery process, though even at full health, Wilson is largely irrelevant in a fantasy sense. The left winger has only once finished a season with more than 20 points.