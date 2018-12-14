Sabres' Scott Wilson: One step closer
Wilson (ankle) is nearing a return to practice, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Wilson appears close to making his season debut, as he's yet to play a game in 2018-19 after undergoing ankle surgery in October. A return to practice will be a big step in the 26-year-old's recovery process, though even at full health, Wilson is largely irrelevant in a fantasy sense. The left winger has only once finished a season with more than 20 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...