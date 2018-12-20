Sabres' Scott Wilson: Out for rest of calendar year
Wilson (ankle) remains a few weeks away from returning to game action, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
This news originated from Sabres head coach Phil Housley. Wilson hasn't played at all this season, as he underwent ankle surgery just days before the commencement of the 2018-19 campaign. Most fantasy owners won't flinch at this news since we're talking about a fourth-line winger, but Wilson can be used in a penalty-killing capacity and his eventual return might be of interest to Sabres fans.
