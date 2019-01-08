The Sabres waived Wilson (ankle) on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Wilson has has yet to play this season due to the fractured ankle he suffered during practice in late November. The 26-year-old winger is now fully healthy, but the Sabres currently don't have an opening in their lineup for him to fill. As long as he goes unclaimed, the former Penguin will remain in the minors for the foreseeable future.