Sabres' Scott Wilson: Placed on waivers
The Sabres waived Wilson (ankle) on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Wilson has has yet to play this season due to the fractured ankle he suffered during practice in late November. The 26-year-old winger is now fully healthy, but the Sabres currently don't have an opening in their lineup for him to fill. As long as he goes unclaimed, the former Penguin will remain in the minors for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...