Wilson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Wilson has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last eight games, but his fantasy value is limited. He's already seen action on three different NHL teams this season (Pens, Wings and Sabres). Wilson's seven points this season have all come with Buffalo.

