Sabres' Scott Wilson: Recalled from AHL
The Sabres recalled Wilson from AHL Rochester on Monday.
Wilson has tallied two points in his six NHL appearances this season, but he's spent most of his time in the minors where he's scored 19 points in 29 games. The 5-foot-11 will likely watch Tuesday's game in Ottawa from the press box assuming there's not a lineup switch.
