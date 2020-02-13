Play

Wilson was reassigned to the minors Thursday.

Wilson found himself as the odd man out, as the Sabres needed a roster spot in order to activate Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo from injured reserve. With 193 games of NHL experience under his belt, the 27-year-old Wilson figures to be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

