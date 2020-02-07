Sabres' Scott Wilson: Scores first goal of season
Wilson scored his first goal of the campaign during Thursday's loss to Detroit.
Wilson had been called up to Buffalo the day prior, and he rewarded that move by scoring his first goal since the 2017-18 season. The veteran winger has appeared in just three contests for the Sabres this year and should continue to be seen as an injury fill in.
