Wilson scored an unassisted goal and recorded three shots during Monday's 2-1 overtime win against Calgary.

Wilson has already played with Pittsburgh and Detroit this season, and he's collected just two goals and an assist through 35 games. As a result, the 25-year-old winger can't be relied on in the majority of fantasy settings unless he begins to score more consistently.

