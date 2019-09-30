Sabres' Scott Wilson: Sent to minors
Wilson was waived by the Sabres for the purpose of reassignment Monday.
If Wilson clears waivers, he'll land with AHL Rochester. Wilson played 15 games for the Sabres down the stretch last year, picking up three points and a minus-8 rating. He can add a physical presence to the bottom six, but the Sabres opted to have Zemgus Girgensons fill that role with the big club. Wilson may be called up at some point this season, but his fantasy value is negligible with just 49 points in 187 NHL games.
