Wilson was traded from Detroit in exchange for 2019 fifth-round pick Monday.

The Sabres have scored just one goal over their last four games and are looking for solutions wherever they think they might find them. While Wilson enjoyed an eight-goal, 26-point campaign in 2016-17, he's without a single point in the 20 games he's played this season. Wilson may be offered additional opportunities with Buffalo, but not enough to give him any worthwhile fantasy value.