Sabres' Scott Wilson: Shipped to Buffalo
Wilson was traded from Detroit in exchange for 2019 fifth-round pick Monday.
The Sabres have scored just one goal over their last four games and are looking for solutions wherever they think they might find them. While Wilson enjoyed an eight-goal, 26-point campaign in 2016-17, he's without a single point in the 20 games he's played this season. Wilson may be offered additional opportunities with Buffalo, but not enough to give him any worthwhile fantasy value.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...