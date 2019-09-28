Wilson (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's preseason game versus the Penguins.

Wilson has been held back due to this injury for over a week now, but he'll gear up for an exhibition game against the franchise that drafted him in 2011. The 27-year-old winger has a chance to make the final roster. He posted just three assists over 15 NHL games last year, so he'll need to show well through the rest of the preseason.