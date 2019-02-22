Sabres' Scott Wilson: Summoned from AHL
Wilson has been called up from Rochester of the AHL.
With Kyle Okposo (concussion) out, Wilson comes up to provide some depth. Wilson has only recorded seven points in the 17 games he played in Rochester, so don't expect much production at the NHL level either. That is, if he even cracks the Sabres lineup.
